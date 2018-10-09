Suns to Broadcast Four Games in Spanish on Fox Sports Arizona Plus

The Phoenix Suns announced today that they will air four Spanish-language broadcasts on FOX Sports Arizona Plus during the 2018-19 season, including matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 24), Miami Heat (Dec. 7), Portland Trail Blazers (Jan. 24) and New Orleans Pelicans (March 1). This will be the first-ever Spanish television broadcast for Suns games, while secondary audio programming (SAP) in Spanish will be available for every Suns home game broadcast during the 2018-19 season. The talented tandem of Arturo Ochoa, who will handle the play-by-play, and Jorge Moreno, who serves as the color commentator, will call the action. The duo also call Suns broadcasts on KSUN-1400 AM, the Suns’ Spanish radio broadcast partner.

Additionally, the Suns will honor the Hispanic heritage of the community the team has proudly represented since 1968 with a number of special theme night celebrations throughout the 2018-19 season. The team will host Hornitos® Día de los Muertos celebration (Nov. 2 vs. the Raptors), Sol Cerveza Fiesta Night (Nov. 30 vs. the Magic), Dos Equis Latin Night (March 1 vs. the Pelicans) and APS Los Suns Night (March 18 vs. the Bulls). Each respective theme night will include an exclusive premium item giveaway and a number of exciting activations.

The Suns will open the 2018-19 regular season at Talking Stick Resort Arena when they host the Dallas Mavericks in the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket SixthMan Memberships. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.