Suns Assign Elie Okobo to Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have assigned guard Elie Okobo to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This is Okobo’s second G League assignment of his rookie season. In his first assignment with the NAZ Suns, Okobo averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds in two games. In 18 games with the Phoenix Suns this season, Okobo is averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes. He had a career-high five steals last night against the LA Clippers, the most steals in a game by a rookie in the NBA this season.

The NAZ Suns host the Capital City Go-Go tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Event Center