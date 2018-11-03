Suns Assign De’Anthony Melton to Northern Arizona
The Phoenix Suns have assigned guard De’Anthony Melton to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.
This is Melton’s first career G League assignment. In two games with the Phoenix Suns this season, the rookie is averaging 3.5 points, 1.5 steals and 1.0 rebounds in 11.2 minutes.
The NAZ Suns open their 2018-19 regular season tonight, Saturday, November 3, hosting the Santa Cruz Warriors at 7:00 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Event Center.