Suns Announce Theme Nights & Premium Item Giveaways for 2018-19 Season

The Phoenix Suns announced today the theme nights and premium item giveaways for the 2018-19 season. The promotional calendar is highlighted by a trio of bobblehead giveaway nights featuring Suns players Deandre Ayton (Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia), Josh Jackson (Feb. 4 vs. Houston) and Devin Booker (March 30 vs. Memphis). Starting today through Oct. 1, the first 100 fans that purchase tickets to each Suns Theme Night using the promo code GIVEAWAY via this link will be guaranteed a giveaway item from that night’s game.

The first 15,000 fans in attendance at the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Talking Stick Resort Arena will receive an exclusive Suns co-branded shirt. Other exciting giveaways throughout the season include a Suns Hawaiian shirt on College Night brought to you by Red Bull (Nov. 6), a calavera mini basketball during the Hornitos® Día de los Muertos celebration (Nov. 2), a growth poster featuring Deandre Ayton courtesy of the Arizona Milk Producers on Kids Night (Feb. 2) and more. A complete theme night and giveaway item schedule is below, and fans can receive updates and additional information about exclusive fan engagement opportunities at Suns.com/Promos.

OCTOBER TIME THEME NIGHT/GIVEAWAY ITEM

Wed. 17 DALLAS 7:30 p.m. Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off / Suns Co-branded Shirt (first 15,000 fans)

Wed. 24 L.A. LAKERS 7 p.m. “BEAT L.A.” Placards courtesy of Prisma (first 10,000 fans)

Wed. 31 SAN ANTONIO 7:30 p.m. Schedule Cinch Bag courtesy of FOX Sports Arizona (first 5,000 fans)

NOVEMBER

Fri. 2 TORONTO 7 p.m. Hornitos® Día de los Muertos Celebration /Calavera Mini Basketball (first 5,000 fans ages 21 and older)

Tue. 6 BROOKLYN 7 p.m. College Night brought to you by Red Bull / Suns Hawaiian Shirt (2,500 fans)

Wed. 14 SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m. APS Military Appreciation Night / Custom Military Appreciation T-Shirt (first 2,500 fans)

Fri. 30 ORLANDO 7 p.m. Sol Cerveza Fiesta Night

JANUARY

Wed. 2 PHILADELPHIA 7 p.m. Deandre Ayton Bobblehead courtesy of Southwest Airlines® (first 5,000 fans)

Fri. 4 L.A. CLIPPERS 7 p.m. Steward Health Care Health & Wellness Night / Suns Bandage Tin (first 2,500 fans)

Sun. 6 CHARLOTTE 6 p.m. Kids Night & Gorilla’s Birthday Celebration

Thu. 24 PORTLAND 7 p.m. Suns Rally Towel courtesy of Zerorez (first 5,000 fans)

FEBRUARY

Sat. 2 ATLANTA 7 p.m. Kids Night / Deandre Ayton Growth Poster courtesy of Arizona Milk Producers (first 2,500 fans ages 16 and under)

Mon. 4 HOUSTON 7 p.m. Josh Jackson Bobblehead courtesy of Ticketmaster (first 5,000 fans)

MARCH

Fri. 1 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m. Dos Equis Latin Night

Sat. 2 L.A. LAKERS 7 p.m. “BEAT L.A.” Placards courtesy of Prisma (first 10,000 fans)

Wed. 6 NEW YORK 7 p.m. Pride Night

Mon. 18 CHICAGO 7 p.m. APS Los Suns Night / Los Suns Night Light (first 2,500 fans)

Sat. 30 MEMPHIS 7 p.m. Superhero Night / Devin Booker Bobblehead (first 5,000 fans)

APRIL

Wed. 3 UTAH 7 p.m. Southwest Airlines® College Night

Fri. 5 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m. Fry’s Food Stores Fan Appreciation Night / Suns Car Shade (first 5,000 fans)

