Suns and Benihana RA Sushi Unveil New Concession in Talking Stick Resort Arena

The Phoenix Suns have teamed up with Benihana, the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired teppanyaki and sushi restaurants to bring an all-new dining experience to fans at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Opening last night and located on the main concourse near Section 121, the new Benihana in the arena is the first teppanyaki concession in Arizona, joining an exclusive group of locations at select sporting and concert venues across the country.

“We are proud to join our Benihana and RA Sushi brands with the Phoenix Suns, Talking Stick Resort Arena and Levy Premium Food Service. Because we all share a strong commitment to fine quality food and entertainment, Talking Stick Resort Arena provides the perfect partnership and environment,” said Benihana Chief Executive Officer and President, Tom Baldwin.

Visitors to Talking Stick Resort Arena can enjoy a menu of fresh and made-to-order Benihana favorites of hibachi, yakisoba, poke bowls, sushi rolls, Kirin Ichiban beer and exclusive TYKU Benihana Sake, a special edition Japanese spirit only available at Benihana restaurants.

Much like a classic Benihana restaurant, the Talking Stick Resort Arena concession will feature traditional teppanyaki with signature performing chefs for visitors to enjoy. Additionally, the menu will showcase Benihana’s most popular dishes, including signature Hibachi steak, chicken and shrimp, and Japanese Yakisoba and sushi--providing fans with elevated culinary options and a unique opportunity to experience the Benihana and RA Sushi brands up close and personal on game day. A full list of available menu items is below.

· Edamame: Steamed soybeans sprinkled with sea salt.

· Hibachi Bowls: Served on a bed of Hibachi Chicken Rice with choice of homemade ginger or mustard sauce.

o Hibachi Steak: Grilled New York Strip steak and mushrooms

o Hibachi Shrimp: Hibachi shrimp grilled to perfection.

o Hibachi Chicken: Chicken breast and mushrooms grilled with butter and sesame seeds.

· Yakisoba Bowls: Japanese sautéed noodles and mixed vegetables in special Benihana sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. Available with steak, shrimp or chicken.

· Ra'ckin Fried Rice: A Benihana classic. Grilled chicken, rice, egg and chopped vegetables with garlic flavored butter.

· Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl: Ahi tuna, cucumber and avocado in poke sauce on a bed of rice and topped with sesame seeds.

· Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl: Salmon, cucumber and avocado in poke sauce on a bed of rice and topped with sesame seeds.

· Sushi Rolls: California Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Avocado Roll, Salmon Avocado Roll, Vegetable Roll.

o Sakura Sushi Entrée: Three tuna rolls, two salmon rolls, two yellowtail rolls and one California roll. Served with fresh ginger and wasabi.

o Harumi Sushi Entrée: Three tuna rolls, two salmon rolls, two yellowtail rolls and one spicy tuna roll. Served with fresh ginger and wasabi.

About the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are Arizona’s original professional sports franchise and since joining the NBA in 1968 have been regarded as one of the most successful NBA franchises on and off the court. The Suns have featured some of the most iconic teams in league history, including the 1992-93 NBA Finals team led by Charles Barkley that is arguably the most beloved team in Arizona sports history and the innovative “Seven Seconds or Less” teams that were the precursor for today’s modern style of play. Suns Legacy Partners, LLC, led by Managing Partner Robert Sarver, owns the Phoenix Suns, three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury, the NAZ Suns and operates Talking Stick Resort Arena, the entertainment center and heart of downtown Phoenix.

About Benihana

Benihana Inc. is the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurants with more than 100 nationwide Benihana, Haru Sushi, RA Sushi and Samurai restaurants, including 10 franchised Benihana restaurants operating throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Central and South America. Current concessions include Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL and Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, please view the corporate video at www.benihana.com/about/company-video.