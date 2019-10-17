Suns and APS Celebrate Renovated Basketball Court at Trekell Park in Eloy

The Phoenix Suns and APS teamed up to refurbish the basketball court at Trekell Park in Eloy, Ariz. as part of The Rebound Project, a community initiative that positively impacts local youth through the renovation of basketball courts throughout Arizona. This marked the 15th court renovation in the history of program, and the Suns, APS and City of Eloy hosted a dedication ceremony today to reveal the new court.

Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley, APS CEO Don Brandt and Eloy Mayor Joel Belloc spoke to the renovation’s impact on the local community, and Phoenix Suns players Ty Jerome and Jevon Carter were in attendance to celebrate the APS Rebound Project and lead a basketball clinic for local youth. Photos and video from today’s event can be downloaded HERE.

The renovation includes the installation of new basketball hoops and a new concrete basketball court spanning approximately 9,200 sq. feet, along with the application of acrylic resurfacer and plexipave chrome finish to the new court complete with standard basketball playing lines. The new court, which is primarily utilized by local nonprofits and religious organizations and serves up to 4,000 youth and adults in Eloy every year, now features both Phoenix Suns and APS logos.

