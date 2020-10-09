SUNS ADD KEVIN YOUNG TO COACHING STAFF

The Phoenix Suns today announced the addition of Kevin Young as an assistant coach on the team’s coaching staff. Young joins the Suns following four seasons as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Young, 38, helped the Sixers qualify for the playoffs in each of his final three seasons with the team, including two trips to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. For the 2018-19 season he worked alongside Suns Head Coach Monty Williams, then an assistant coach for Philadelphia, as the Sixers took the eventual champion Toronto Raptors to seven games in the conference semis. Young also served as the Sixers’ head coach at NBA Summer League in 2018.

Prior to his time on the Sixers’ coaching staff, Young spent nine seasons as a coach in the NBA G League, including time as head coach of the Delaware Blue Coats, Iowa Energy and Utah Flash. His first coaching position in pro basketball was as head coach of the Shamrock Rovers in the Irish Super League for the 2006-07 season, which followed time as an assistant coach at Utah Valley University and Oxford College. Young played collegiately at Clayton State University prior to his coaching career.