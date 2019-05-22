Sports and Entertainment Industry Leader Tom Fletcher Joins the Phoenix Suns as SVP of Marketing Partnerships

The Phoenix Suns announced today that they have added sports and entertainment industry leader Tom Fletcher as Senior Vice President of Marketing Partnerships for the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Legends Entertainment District. In his role, Fletcher will lead and manage all aspects of the marketing partnerships department, including the sales, activation and operations divisions. He will report into Dan Costello, the Suns’ Chief Revenue Officer.

“We are absolutely thrilled to add someone of Tom’s caliber to our business leadership team,” said Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley. “Tom brings a wealth of experience at the highest levels of our industry and his vision will help innovate and elevate our approach to partnerships. With a proven track record of success and a talent for developing relationships, he will be a tremendous asset in helping grow our business.”

Fletcher possesses more than 20 years of professional and collegiate sports experience. Most recently, he spent seven years as a Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development at IMG College where he oversaw all revenue generation, activation and expense management of multi-media rights for the west region, which included 16 Division I athletic institutions. Fletcher spent almost a decade as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers corporate sponsorships team and as vice president of corporate sales and service, managed revenue generation and servicing for the team and Rose Garden Arena (now the Moda Center). Prior to joining the Trail Blazers, Fletcher was the Director of Marketing and Sponsorship for the Special Olympics of Northern California, where he helped raise more than $1 million annually through a variety of fundraising and promotional efforts.

Tom and his wife Tamy have two college-aged children, Thomas and Molly. Thomas plays football at the University of Alabama, while Molly plays volleyball at the College of Coastal Georgia.