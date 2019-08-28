Rubio, Baynes to Represent Home Countries in 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Two Phoenix Suns players will represent their home countries in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup as guard Ricky Rubio will play for Spain and center Aron Baynes will play for Australia. Additionally, Suns assistant coach Darko Rajakovic will serve as an assistant coach for his native Serbia at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The 32-team 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China. The first round will consist of eight groups of four teams competing in a round-robin format from Aug. 31-Sept. 5. Rubio and Spain will compete in Group C, playing Tunisia (Aug. 31 at 5:30 a.m. PT), Puerto Rico (Sept. 2 at 5:30 a.m. PT) and Iran (Sept. 4 at 5:30 a.m. PT). Baynes and Australia will be in Group H, playing Canada (Sept. 1 at 12:30 a.m. PT), Senegal (Sept. 3 at 12:30 a.m. PT) and Lithuania (Sept. 5 at 4:30 a.m. PT). Rajakovic and Serbia will compete in Group D, facing Angola (Aug. 31 at 12:30 a.m. PT), the Philippines (Sept. 2 at 4:30 a.m. PT) and Italy (Sept. 4 at 4:30 a.m. PT).

The top two finishing teams from each group will qualify for the second round to be played from Sept. 6-9. The top two finishing teams from each of the four second-round groups will qualify for the quarterfinals to be held in Dongguan and Shanghai on Sept. 10-11. Semifinals followed by the gold and bronze medal games will be held in Beijing on Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

In exhibition play leading up to the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Rubio appeared in seven games for Spain, averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals. Rubio scored 17 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and dished out eight assists in a win over Argentina in Ningbo, China on Aug. 27. In a close loss against the U.S. in Anaheim, California on Aug. 16, Rubio recorded 16 points, seven assists and five steals. Baynes appeared in three exhibition games for Australia in preparation of the FIBA World Cup, averaging 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds. On Aug. 24, Baynes scored 13 points to help the Boomers to a 98-94 win over the U.S. in front of 52,079 fans at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The win for Baynes and Australia snapped a 78-game winning streak for the U.S. in major international tournaments and exhibitions.

Rubio and Baynes will each be making their third appearance in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. A member of Spain’s senior national team in competitions since 2008, Rubio participated at the FIBA World Cup in 2010 and 2014, helping Spain to sixth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively. He led the Spaniards with 5.1 assists per game at the World Cup in both 2010 and 2014. Baynes has competed on Australia’s senior national team since 2009, and played for the Boomers at the FIBA World Cup in 2010 and 2014, helping Australia to 10th- and 12th-place finishes, respectively. At the 2014 FIBA World Cup, Baynes led the Boomers by averaging 16.8 points and 7.0 rebounds. This will be Rajakovic’s first competition as an assistant coach for Serbia’s senior national team.

Past players to compete at the FIBA Basketball World Cup as members of the Suns include Goran Dragic for Slovenia in 2010 and 2014, Hedo Turkoglu for Turkey in 2010, Leandro Barbosa for Brazil in 2006, Boris Diaw for France in 2006, Shawn Marion for the United States in 2002 and Kevin Johnson and Dan Majerle for the United States in 1994. Johnson and Majerle both won gold medals with the U.S. in 1994, and Turkoglu won silver with Turkey in 2010.

Current members of the Suns organization with past FIBA Basketball World Cup experience include Head Coach Monty Williams, who served as an assistant coach for the United States at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, helping the U.S. to a 9-0 record and gold-medal finish. Forward Dario Šarić represented Croatia at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, averaging 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. Vice President of Alumni Relations Mark West played for the U.S. at the 1982 FIBA World Championship, winning a silver medal while attending Old Dominion University. Vice President and FOX Sports Arizona analyst Ann Meyers Drysdale represented the U.S. at the FIBA World Championship for Women in both 1975 and 1979, winning gold in 1979.

Forward Mikal Bridges was a member of the 2019 USA Select Team that trained with the U.S. national team as they prepared for the FIBA World Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this month. Guard Elie Okobo was a finalist for France’s FIBA World Cup roster, participating in the Blues’ training camp and exhibition games in Lyon, France and Shenyang, China over the past three weeks.