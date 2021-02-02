PHOENIX SUNS WELCOME BACK FANS FOR FIRST TIME DURING 2020-21 SEASON

Phoenix Suns fans will be able to attend games at the transformed Phoenix Suns Arena for the first time during the 2020-21 season, beginning with a special invitation to healthcare workers as guests of the organization for the team’s matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Feb. 7.

As a thank you for their tireless efforts during these difficult times, the Suns are offering complimentary tickets to healthcare workers and their families for the game against the Celtics this Sunday. To acquire a two-person or four-person, socially-distanced seating pod, healthcare workers should visit Suns.com/herotickets and follow the instructions to receive a one-time code to claim tickets via Ticketmaster. Attendees should arrive with their full party and with a valid healthcare facility ID. These complimentary tickets are non-transferrable.

As an additional show of appreciation, healthcare workers attending the game on Sunday will receive 40 percent off select items at the Team Shop.

“As the true MVPs of our community, we want to honor and thank our healthcare heroes for all they have done during these challenging times,” said Phoenix Suns President & CEO Jason Rowley. “With an exciting new era beginning on the court and a practically new building to play in, we’re thrilled to welcome fans back to Phoenix Suns Arena. Our staff has worked tirelessly with the NBA and health officials to ensure proper protocols are in place to keep everyone safe.”

Ticket presales for PayPal Sixthman Season Ticket Members will begin Wednesday, Feb. 4, for scheduled games beginning Feb. 8 (Cleveland Cavaliers), through first half of the season scheduled to end on March 4 (Golden State Warriors).

Single-game tickets for the same games for non-members will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 5.

The health and safety of fans, staff, players and officials remains the utmost priority for the organization, which plans to host up to 1,500 ticketed fans on Feb. 8. In addition, suites will be available for purchase at 25 percent capacity for each ticketed game after Feb. 7.

This limited accommodation is in accordance with guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control, the NBA and Arizona Department of Health Services, and the undertaking includes numerous steps taken by the Suns working with medical experts to ensure fans have a fun and safe experience.

The home of the Suns and Mercury is now a GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) STAR™ accredited facility—a performance-based accreditation program that helps facilities demonstrate they have the work practices, procedures and protocols to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

Prior to attending any game, all guests at Phoenix Suns Arena will be required to submit a Fan Promise – an online, standardized health questionnaire about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. The Fan Promise will be accessible via the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon and must be completed by every fan, employee and vendor entering the venue.

Additional health and safety measures instituted to welcome fans back to the transformed arena include:

Masks: Wearing masks will be mandatory for entry and must be worn at all times unless actively eating and drinking and only in ticketed seats.

Social Distancing: Physical distancing will be required at all times, particularly in queueing areas (arena entrance, concessions, restrooms and Team Shop) which will be clearly marked and monitored by arena staff. All attended points of sale will have Plexiglass barriers between fans and staff. There will also be six-foot physical distancing in the arena bowl between parties in ticketed seating pods.

Contactless Accommodations: Phoenix Suns Arena has transitioned completely to paperless ticketing and offers numerous hands-free, cashless payment experiences via the Suns Mobile Wallet within the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon . New capabilities include: Grab & Go Concessions: Three unique Grab & Go stands are available throughout the main concourse stocked with an assortment of soda, water and alcoholic beverages. Fans can grab, scan and checkout through the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon . Cash Conversion: As a convenience to our fans with cash, the Phoenix Suns Arena offers free cash conversions. Please visit the box office to load cash onto a prepaid card which can be used at concessions, team shop and easily loaded int the Mobile Wallet within the Official Suns App sponsored by Verizon.

. New capabilities include: Venue Improvements: As part of the Phoenix Suns Arena transformation, a new HVAC system has been installed to more effectively and thoroughly circulate and filter air throughout the arena and promote healthy air quality. Additionally, escalator handrails have been equipped with UV-C technology which eliminates harmful bacteria from this high-touch surface. The arena transformation features touchless restroom facilities (sinks, paper towel dispensers, toilets, urinals). Hand-sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourses on all levels of the arena.

The Suns organization will continue to practice and promote actions that limit the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, washing hands and practicing appropriate social distancing. A comprehensive outline of protocols and what to expect on game day to keep fans, staff and players safe can be viewed at Suns.com/COVID.

PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Members will have priority access to tickets in two-person and four-person allotments for socially-distanced seating pods beginning February 3, for all scheduled games through the first-half of the season. It’s not too late to become a PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Member. Visit Suns.com/memberships today for more information.

Non-members will have the opportunity to purchase two-person or four-person ticket allotments for socially distanced seating pods beginning Thursday, Feb. 4, for each scheduled game in the first half of the season.

Fans attending games will be able to enjoy some of Phoenix Suns Arena’s exciting new offerings, including: the Valley’s largest sports bar surrounded by more than 7,000 square feet of high resolution LED walls in the reimagined arena pavilion; new concourse concessions – the 602 Grill and the 480 Grill; and the main Team Shop has doubled in size and will be open to welcome fans before each game.

Once seated, fans will enjoy an enhanced gameday experience headlined by a new center hung scoreboard that is six times larger and clearer than its predecessor, two new LED ribbon boards that ring the lower and upper bowls, an upgraded sound system for crystal-clear audio and Musco lighting that gives our players’ main stage theatre illumination. Lastly, every fan will be welcomed to a new, cushioned seat, as every seat was replaced during the arena transformation.

Photos courtesy of Christy Radecic