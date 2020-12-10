PHOENIX SUNS STATEMENT: FAN ATTENDANCE FOR START OF 2020-21 NBA SEASON

The health and safety of our community, staff and players are of the highest priority for the Phoenix Suns organization. Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, leadership has worked with the City of Phoenix, Maricopa County, the Arizona Department of Health Services and the NBA to develop and implement the health and safety protocols that are necessary to commence play for the 2020-21 NBA season at the Phoenix Suns Arena. Unfortunately, due to the increased transmission of COVID-19 in Arizona, the Suns have made the difficult decision to begin the 2020-21 season without hosting fans at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

“Our fans are the lifeblood of the Suns organization, and we want nothing more than to welcome our fans into our newly transformed arena in Downtown Phoenix. The arduous choice to tip off our promising season without fans did not come easily,” said Phoenix Suns President & CEO Jason Rowley. “However, we are exercising an abundance of caution and doing our part to maintain the health and safety of all our stakeholders during this crisis. That said, we will monitor the best available date and science and continue consulting with health care professionals and public officials to help us determine when it is prudent to bring fans back to the arena.”

The Suns organization will continue to practice and promote actions that limit the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, washing hands and practicing appropriate social distancing.

When it is safe to re-open our doors to fans, priority access to 2020-21 single game tickets will be available to PayPal SixthMan Members who have confirmed their membership for the 2021-22 season. To learn more and secure your priority access with a SixthMan Membership, visit Suns.com/Tickets.