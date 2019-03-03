Phoenix Suns Sign Ray Spalding

The Phoenix Suns today signed forward/center Ray Spalding for the remainder of the season. Spalding initially signed a 10-day contract with the Suns on Feb. 21.

A 6-10, 215-pound rookie, Spalding has not yet appeared in a game with the Suns and played one game with the Dallas Mavericks this season. While on assignment with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, he averaged 15.9 points on 51.4 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.6 steals in 29 G League games. Spalding led the Legends and still ranks tied-for-13th in the G League with 13 double-doubles this season, including a stretch of five straight from Jan. 16-25. He ranks seventh in the G League with 72 total blocks this season and had a season-high seven blocks in a win vs. Austin on Jan. 23.

Spalding appeared in one regular season game for the Mavericks, and also played for the team during the preseason and at NBA Summer League where he averaged 8.0 points on 58.6 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 17.1 minutes over five games. He was waived by the Mavericks on Jan. 31.

The 21-year-old was selected with the 56th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to Dallas on draft night and signing with the Mavericks on July 20. Spalding played three seasons at the University of Louisville, breaking through as a junior in 2017-18 when he averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in 36 games for the Cardinals. He was one of just two Division I players to average at least 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in 2017-18. A native of Louisville, Spalding attended Trinity High School where he was a two-time first team all-state selection in Kentucky.

The Suns’ roster remains at 16 players.