Phoenix Suns Sign Quincy Acy To Second 10-Day Contract

The Phoenix Suns today signed forward Quincy Acy to a second 10-day contract after initially signing him on Jan. 7.

Acy has appeared four games with the Suns, drawing two charges in 35 total minutes as the team has posted a plus-16 point differential when he is on the floor.

At 6-7, 240 pounds, Acy had previously played last season with the Nets, averaging career highs of 5.9 points and 19.4 minutes while appearing in a career-high 70 games. He displayed both his ability to space the floor with a career-high 1.5 three-point makes per game and his hustle by tying for fifth in the NBA with 21 charges drawn for the season. On April 7 of last season at Chicago, Acy scored a career-high 21 points while making a career-high six three-pointers.

A NBA veteran in his seventh season, Acy had averaged 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 327 career games (60 starts) through his first six seasons with Toronto, Sacramento, New York, Dallas and Brooklyn. A career 44.7 percent shooter from the field, Acy has added the three-point shot to his arsenal the last two seasons, averaging 1.3 three-point makes on 36.4 percent shooting from long range over this span.

The 28-year-old began his NBA career with the Raptors after Toronto made him the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. Acy joined the NBA following a four-year career at Baylor University where he was a member of the winningest senior class in program history. He established a Baylor record for career games played (139) and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team as a senior in 2011-12, in addition to winning the Big 12 Sixth Man Award as a junior in 2010-11. Born in Tyler, Texas, Acy attended Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas.

The team’s roster remains at 16 players.