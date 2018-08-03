Phoenix Suns Re-Sign Isaiah Canaan

The Phoenix Suns have re-signed point guard Isaiah Canaan.

An NBA veteran with five seasons of experience, Canaan played in 19 games with the Suns in 2017-18, averaging 9.1 points and 4.0 assists in 22.0 minutes. He initially signed with the Suns on December 13 and recorded 10 games scoring in double digits with Phoenix, including a season-high 17 points in a win at Dallas on December 18. On January 31, Canaan sustained a fractured left ankle in the first quarter against the Mavericks before undergoing surgery in Phoenix on February 1.

A 6-0, 200-pound guard, Canaan holds career averages of 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 20.3 minutes over 205 games (61 starts) with Houston (2013-15; 2017), Philadelphia (2015-16), Chicago (2016-17) and Phoenix (2017-18). In 2015-16, Canaan averaged career highs of 11.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 77 games (39 starts) with the 76ers. In 99 total games with Philadelphia, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, including 10 games scoring 20-plus points and a career-high 31 points at Oklahoma City on March 4, 2015. In 2016-17, Canaan played in 39 games with Chicago, helping the team reach the postseason where he averaged 11.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting for the Bulls against Boston in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs.

The 27-year-old was originally the 34th overall pick by Houston in the 2013 NBA Draft, entering the NBA following a decorated collegiate career at Murray State University. Canaan was a consensus second-team All-American in 2012 after leading the Racers to a 31-2 record and second round appearance in the NCAA tournament. A two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year (2012 and 2013), he averaged 20.3 points over his final two college seasons. A native of Biloxi, Canaan led Biloxi High School to the 5A Mississippi State Championship in 2009.