Phoenix Suns Name Dean Stoyer New Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

The Phoenix Suns announced today that they have named global communications executive Dean Stoyer as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. As the Suns’ CMCO, Stoyer will lead the development of marketing strategies and brand communications for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury across all platforms. He will report to Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley.

“Dean brings a tremendous track record developing strategy and leading some of the most prominent and recognizable consumer brands in the world,” said Rowley. “We’re excited to bring Dean to the Valley and his addition will help elevate the way we engage with our fans and expand the reach of our global brand.”

With more than 25 years of sports and entertainment industry experience, Stoyer was most recently the Vice President of Global Brand Communications for Under Armour, overseeing the athletic performance apparel and footwear company’s global communications efforts across multiple business units while splitting time between their regional office in Portland, Ore., and global headquarters in Baltimore, Md.

Stoyer spent 18 years at Nike leading global product, athlete, and event initiatives across the company’s brand and corporate communications functions, including managing Nike’s media relations practice in NYC and serving as interim Country Director in Rwanda for the Nike Foundation.

A veteran of five Olympic Games, including Winter Games in Torino, Vancouver, Pyeongchang and Summer Games in Atlanta and Beijing, Stoyer oversaw the media relations practices and initiatives around several team and individual sports. After starting his career as a sports writer in Central Florida, Stoyer joined ESPN, where he served as Marketing & Communications Director during the formative years of the ESPN X Games across Providence, RI, San Diego, Calif., and Crested Butte, Colo.

A graduate of Florida Southern College with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism degree, Stoyer is the proud father of, as he put it, “two incredibly strong young women”; Aspen who is a freshman at the University of Colorado, Denver majoring in music production, and Skye who just started her junior year in high school in Portland.