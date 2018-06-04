Phoenix Suns To Host NBA Draft Viewing Party

The Phoenix Suns are inviting fans to Talking Stick Resort Arena on Thursday, June 21 for the Official Suns NBA Draft Viewing Party. Doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. Suns fans can witness h1story alongside fellow Suns supporters by registering to attend the free event at Suns.com/DraftParty.

The Suns currently hold the first No. 1 overall pick in franchise history and own four total selections in the 2018 NBA Draft, including three of the Top 31 picks. In addition to the No. 1 pick, Phoenix also holds the No. 16 (via Miami), the No. 31 and No. 59 (via Toronto) selections.

The special, fan-friendly event will include appearances by Suns players and alumni, plus special guests. In addition to watching the NBA Draft broadcast and welcoming the newest members of the Phoenix Suns, attendees will receive unique insights into the draft process and prospects. All fans in attendance will also have a chance to win a number of Suns prize-packs, including official NBA Draft gear and autographed merchandise.

The 2018 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Coverage is slated to begin at 4 p.m. (Phoenix time).