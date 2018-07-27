Phoenix Suns to Host Entertainment Team Auditions at Talking Stick Resort Arena

The Phoenix Suns will host auditions for the Sol Patrol Dunkers and Solar Squad at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 1 and Thursday, Aug. 2, respectively. Talented individuals with a passion to perform in front of a packed arena are encouraged to try out for the chance to be a part of Suns Entertainment Teams for the 2018-19 season. Both auditions are free and open to the public, and prospective team members can visit suns.com/suns-entertainment for additional information.

Sol Patrol Dunkers auditions are set for Wednesday, Aug. 1, with registration set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Potential candidates with the skill and athleticism necessary to perform high-flying stunts are encouraged to try out for the team.

Solar Squad auditions will take place on Thursday, Aug. 2, with registration set to begin at 6 p.m. The Solar Squad, the Phoenix Suns’ elite hip-hop dance and interactive crew, is seeking skilled dancers possessing the ability and enthusiasm to compete for a spot on this year’s team.

The Sol Patrol Dunkers and Solar Squad auditions are both set to run from 7 – 10 p.m. Those interested in trying out for these teams must be at least 18 years of age, and all participants are required to bring their resume and a recent headshot (8 x 10 recommended). Please be advised that the photograph will not be returned.

Those interested in auditioning for the Sol Patrol Dunkers or Solar Squad are not required to register in advance, but do have the option of registering online here. Complimentary parking for all participants will be available in the Talking Stick Resort Arena garage, located on 1st Street, just south of Jefferson.