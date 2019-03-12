Phoenix Suns Host D-Backs Night on March 21

The Phoenix Suns will celebrate D-backs Night on Thursday, March 21 when they host the Detroit Pistons at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. D-backs Night will feature appearances by a number of Arizona Diamondbacks players and personalities, who will interact with fans and participate in various game night activities. Just prior to Opening Day, the special evening creates a unique opportunity for players, coaches and staff from both teams to interact and engage with each other in celebration of #AllAZ and the bond between the two downtown Phoenix franchises.

Fans can take advantage of a special ticket package for D-backs Night by visiting Suns.com/Dbacks. The ticket package includes lower-level seats for $45 or upper-level seats for $16 and all fans that purchase this one-time offer will receive an exclusive co-branded hat featuring the iconic Suns Sunburst in the D-backs’ classic Sedona Red, while supplies last.

A promotional video for D-backs Night can be downloaded here.

Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Memberships. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.