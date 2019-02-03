Phoenix Suns Fan Cammeron Swartz Wins $7,777 as Part of Casino Arizona Lucky 7's Shootout

Casino Arizona awarded Cammeron Swartz of Sierra Vista, Ariz. with $7,777 tonight (Feb. 2) after the Phoenix Suns fan hit a three-point shot during tonight’s Suns-Atlanta Hawks game at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The large payout was courtesy of Casino Arizona’s Lucky 7’s Shootout, a promotion that allows hopefuls to put their basketball skills to the test for a cash prize.

Swartz, 23, was randomly selected to be a contestant for the Casino Arizona Lucky 7’s Shootout and had the choice of shooting a free throw for $777, three-point shot for $7,777 or a half-court shot for $77,777. Swartz chose the three-point shot and was “nothing but net” to win the $7,777 prize.

When asked what was going through his mind before attempting the shot, Swartz said, “I just had to make the shot. Originally, I was going to do the free throw but figured I might as well go for the three-pointer, and I hit it!” A specialist in the United States Army, Swartz added that he plans to save the money and put it towards his education once he retires from the Armed Forces.

“As the presenting partner of the Phoenix Suns, we are ecstatic to offer fans the opportunity to win a large cash prize in the Casino Arizona Lucky 7’s Shootout on-court promotion,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations at Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort. “On behalf of Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, we would like to congratulate Cammeron on his amazing shot!”

The Casino Arizona Lucky 7’s Shootout is held during each Friday and Saturday Phoenix Suns home game throughout the 2018-19 season.

Casino Arizona

Located in Scottsdale, Ariz. at the Loop 101 Freeway and McKellips Rd., Casino Arizona is locally owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, and offers visitors more than 100,000 square feet devoted to gaming and entertainment.