Phoenix Suns, Coca-Cola & Fry's Food Stores Offer Two Complimentary Tickets to Suns Opening Night with $100 Purchase of Groceries

The Phoenix Suns, Swire Coca-Cola, USA and Fry’s Food Stores are offering two complimentary tickets to the Suns opening night for fans who purchase $100 worth of groceries, including Coca-Cola® products, now through Friday, Oct. 12. The Phoenix Suns open the 2018-19 NBA season at home with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans that spend $100 or more at Fry’s Food Stores in a single transaction that includes at least one Coca-Cola® product now through Friday, Oct. 12 will be eligible for two complimentary tickets to the game. Qualifying receipts may be redeemed for a voucher at the Talking Stick Resort Arena ticket office, now through Oct. 12. The box office is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fans can exchange their voucher for two complimentary tickets on the Fry’s Plaza at Talking Stick Resort Arena beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17 prior to the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off. This special offer is based on limited ticket availability, and additional details are available at Suns.com/promotions.

The contest is scheduled to feature the regular season debut of the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Suns’ Deandre Ayton, and third overall pick, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic. The first 15,000 fans in attendance on Oct. 17 will receive an exclusive Suns co-branded shirt, courtesy of Coca-Cola and Fry’s Food Stores.

Fans are encouraged to enroll in the 2018-19 Fry’s Suns Rewards program by registering a Fry’s VIP Card at any Fry’s Food Stores location or online at frysfood.com. Members earn one Suns reward point for every dollar spent by purchasing pre-selected products, such as Coca-Cola. Points can be accumulated to redeem exclusive Suns rewards not otherwise offered to the general public, including autographed merchandise, game tickets, in-game experiences and more.