Phoenix Suns Charities Announces New Process to Apply for More Than $1 Million in Funding

Phoenix Suns Charities today announced a new grant application process that will afford local nonprofit organizations the opportunity to tell their story with a dynamic video submission to demonstrate the scope and impact of their organization’s work. The new and improved process will be implemented for the next round of grant applications, beginning Feb. 1 by visiting SunsCharities.org.

Local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funding by submitting an engaging 90-second video to demonstrate how they are improving the lives of Arizonans. The revamped grant application process will allow Phoenix Suns Charities to make a greater impact throughout the state by offering unrestricted funding for the first time ever, as philanthropic organizations will be able to apply for grants that will support their mission and programs to make a positive impact throughout Arizona.

“In an effort to create an application process that allows local nonprofits to effortlessly illustrate how their mission impacts the lives of children and families in need throughout Arizona, Phoenix Suns Charities approached ten organizations of varying sizes to determine how we could better support their work,” said Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director Sarah Krahenbuhl. “The feedback we received from local nonprofits was instrumental in crafting a fresh application process centered upon an engaging video platform to share their story and unrestricted funding to support projects that align with our shared vision.”

Phoenix Suns Charities has also introduced the “Devin Booker Starting Five,” an initiative in which five local nonprofit organizations will be granted $100,000 to continue improving the lives of youth and families in need throughout Arizona. This has been made possible thanks to a generous donation from Suns guard Devin Booker, who announced a $500,000 annual contribution to Phoenix Suns Charities over the next five year during their annual gala, THE JUMP BALL presented by Annexus, on Jan. 11.

Since its inception in 1988, Phoenix Suns Charities has been focused on making our community a better place through its mission of supporting children and family services throughout Arizona and has distributed more than $21 million to local non-profits and organizations in need. The entire Suns organization has embedded itself locally by supporting community efforts through hundreds of player appearances and thousands of volunteer hours by Suns players and staff.