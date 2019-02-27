Phoenix Suns to Celebrate Dos Equis Latin Night

The Phoenix Suns will celebrate Dos Equis Fiesta Night when the team hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 1 at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. As part of the special celebration, fans will be treated to an exclusive halftime performance by singer & songwriter Lumidee. The Spanish New York native’s career took off following the release of her hit single, "Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)", which reached the top-ten on the charts in more than ten countries and was named “Hottest Song” on New York’s Hot 97 in 2003.

The first 5,000 fans, ages 21 and older in attendance on Friday night will receive a co-branded Suns Koozie, courtesy of Dos Equis.

Special concession items for Dos Equis Latin Night will feature fiesta flavors including a chorizo chapulines pambazo – a chile telera roll stuffed with chorizo, potato, lettuce, queso fresco, crema and chapulines (toasted grasshoppers) served with a side of Chirps cricket chips. The one-of-a-kind pambazo can be purchased at Sir Vezas, where you can also enjoy a free michelada upgrade with the purchase of a beer while supplies last. Select locations throughout the arena will serve tamales and fruta cups, while House of Brews will serve carne asada fries (golden fries with grilled carne asada and smothered with cheddar cheese, crema, guacamole and cilantro) and Pork on a Fork will feature a BBQ torta (fresh telera roll with BBQ bean spread, choice of brisket or pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and guacamole). Images of the special concession items can be downloaded HERE.

In celebration of Dos Equis Latin Night, the Suns will don their “Los Suns” City Edition uniform as an homage to the history, composition and vibrant culture of our Arizona community. The Gorilla and Suns entertainers will also sport Los Suns apparel throughout the game, and the Suns Team Shop will feature an exclusive calavera t-shirt as the night’s “Item of the Game” for just $12. Additionally, fans that purchase any Los Suns merchandise on Friday will receive the calavera t-shirt for just $10.

Friday night’s fiesta at Talking Stick Resort Arena will include a live DJ performing Latin tunes on the Fry’s Plaza along with an interactive TapSnap Photo Booth in the Casino Arizona Pavilion for fans to enjoy beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Dos Equis Latin Night matchup will be broadcast in Spanish on FOX Sports Arizona Plus, while secondary audio programming (SAP) in Spanish will be available during the English broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona. The talented tandem of Arturo Ochoa, who will handle the play-by-play, and Jorge Moreno, who serves as the color commentator, will call the action. The duo also call Suns broadcasts on KSUN-1400 AM, the Suns’ Spanish radio broadcast partner, for every Suns regular season game in Spanish.

In advance of Dos Equis Latin Night, Suns forward Josh Jackson will visit with fans at at the Fry’s Food Stores located on 20th Street & Highland Avenue in Phoenix tonight (Feb. 27) at 6:30 p.m. Fans who purchase a 12-pack of Dos Equis during the event will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to Dos Equis Latin Night on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Memberships. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.