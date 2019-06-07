Phoenix Suns to be Featured in NBA Mexico City Games 2019

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Zignia Live announced today that The NBA Mexico City Games 2019 will feature the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs playing two regular-season games at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, marking the first time that four NBA teams will play in Mexico in one regular-season.

The Mavericks and Pistons will play on Thursday, Dec. 12 and the Spurs will take on the Suns on Saturday, Dec. 14. The games will mark the 29th and 30th games in Mexico since 1992, the most NBA games held in any country outside the United States and Canada. It will also be the fourth consecutive season the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.

The games will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes, Televisa and NBA League Pass in Mexico, and will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories. Ticket sales information will be announced at a later date.

The rosters for the four teams currently feature 2018-19 KIA NBA Rookie of the Year finalist and All-Rookie First Team selection Luka Donĉić (Mavericks), six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin (Pistons), four-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan and seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge (Spurs), and Devin Booker (Suns), who this season became the fifth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 5,000 career points.

In addition to the oncourt action, The NBA Mexico City Games 2019 will feature NBA Cares community outreach initiatives.

The NBA Mexico City Games 2019 will be supported by a full roster of marketing partners, including AT&T, Nike, Tissot, Gatorade, SAP, Codere, Coors Light, with additional partners to be announced in the coming months.

Fans can find more NBA information at NBA.com, Facebook.com/NBA_Mexico and on Twitter (@NBAMEX). Fans can also purchase all the latest NBA merchandise at NBATienda.com and at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico on game nights.

Executive Quotes:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver:

“NBA games in Mexico City are a core part of our efforts to reach and engage basketball fans throughout Mexico and Latin America. With a record four NBA teams visiting Mexico City next season, we expect an unprecedented level of interest and excitement around these games and our surrounding community events.”

Zignia Live Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships Ignacio Sáenz:

“We have a great partnership with the NBA and are proud of everything we have achieved together. The road has been very satisfying and filled with many happy moments thanks to the effort of all the teams. Thanks to the unconditional support of the fans, we can say that the best basketball in the world will come once again to Mexico on December 12 and 14 as both Zignia and the NBA will continue their commitment to grow the game in Mexico.”

Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Rick Carlisle:

“We are thrilled to be one of the teams that plays internationally again this season. It is an honor to come back to Mexico City and showcase our game to these great fans!”

Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman, Arn Tellem:

“The Detroit Pistons organization is excited to be among four teams participating in the NBA’s Mexico City Games 2019. Playing a regular-season game in Mexico City will be a great experience for our players and coaches and we look forward to showcasing Detroit Basketball to an international audience.”

Phoenix Suns President and CEO, Jason Rowley:

“We had a transcendent experience hosting two regular-season games in Mexico City in 2017 and our entire organization is excited about returning to Mexico as a home team next season. Our relationship with Mexico is special and it’s a tremendous opportunity to continue engaging our growing group of supporters in that region, while helping expand the NBA and the game of basketball to a very passionate fan base.”

Spurs President of Sports Franchises RC Buford:

“It’s an honor for the Spurs organization to be able to represent South Texas and the NBA by, once again, playing in Mexico City. The relationship between our community and Mexico is important and impactful on many levels. We look forward to a wonderful experience and are excited to share Spurs basketball with all of our fans in Mexico.”

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season featured 108 international players from 42 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.6 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About Zignia Live

Zignia Live is a subsidiary of Avalanz Group, and is known for hosting first class events in the most modern and comfortable venues every year while offering the public a unique and world-class experience every time. In partnership with leading companies in the live entertainment industry, Zignia Live brings the best music, family and sporting events closer to Mexican public.