Phoenix Suns Announce All-Star Flex Plan for 2018-19 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns today announced the All-Star Flex Plan, a customizable 12-game partial plan that affords fans the opportunity to build their own personalized schedule and attend several marquee matchups at Talking Stick Resort Arena during the 2018-19 NBA season. Fans can visit Suns.com/partial-plans now to create their customized All-Star Flex Plan, starting at just $28 per game.

As part of the All-Star Flex Plan, fans have the opportunity to see Devin Booker and the Suns dynamic young core when they host the Dallas Mavericks in the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The customizable ticket plan allows Suns fans to tailor the rest of their calendar around the best games on the schedule featuring the greatest players in the NBA, including matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, while scoring significant savings over single-game pricing.

The Suns will open the 2018-19 regular season at Talking Stick Resort Arena when they host the Dallas Mavericks in the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket SixthMan Memberships. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.