Phoenix Suns and Northern Arizona University Are Now Accepting Applications for the "Breakaway to NAU" Program

The Phoenix Suns and Northern Arizona University are encouraging high school juniors to enter for the chance to win the “Breakaway to NAU” contest, a program designed to provide local students with an exclusive trip to Suns training camp in Flagstaff.

Now through Monday, Sept. 17, high school juniors throughout the Valley are encouraged to visit Suns.com/nau to submit an application. The Suns and NAU will select 16 deserving high school juniors to win the experience for themselves and two guests on Friday, Sept. 28, and one lucky entrant will also receive a $5,000 Tuition Scholarship to attend Northern Arizona University.

Winners of this special program will receive transportation on the Fox Sports Arizona Fan Express bus to and from Talking Stick Resort Arena to Flagstaff, an all-access tour of the Northern Arizona University campus, and exclusive Suns and NAU apparel. The lucky winners will also receive VIP seats to watch the Suns Open Practice at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Noon.

Northern Arizona University is the official education partner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, collaborating on various community and education-based initiatives with an emphasis on the importance of higher education. The university is a four-year public research university in Flagstaff, Ariz., that offers more than 180 different bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. NAU degree programs are also accessible at multiple Arizona locations and online. Learn more about Northern Arizona University at www.nau.edu.

