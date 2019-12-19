Join the Entire Phoenix Suns Team at Rise in Style: Fashion for the Future, Presented by Annexus

Phoenix Suns Charities will host Rise in Style: Fashion for the Future, presented by Annexus, on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix at 6 p.m. As part of the interactive event, which will be co-hosted by media personality Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and content creator/sneaker aficionado Jacques Slade, Suns players will flaunt their style on the runway alongside youth representatives from local nonprofit organizations throughout the Valley and the special evening will include a cocktail reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction and much more. General admission tickets are available for purchase now at Suns.com/RiseInStyle.

Proceeds from Rise in Style will benefit Phoenix Suns Charities, which works to improve the lives of youth and families throughout Arizona by actively creating and supporting programs which focus on education, recreation, and health and human services.

Since its inception in 1988, Phoenix Suns Charities has distributed more than $32 million to local nonprofits and organizations in need and the entire Suns organization has embedded itself locally by supporting community efforts through hundreds of player appearances and thousands of volunteer hours by Suns players and staff.