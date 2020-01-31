Deandre Ayton Selected To Play For World Team In 2020 NBA Rising Stars

The NBA announced today Phoenix Suns second-year center Deandre Ayton has been selected to play for the World Team in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 14 at NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago.

Ayton earns the honor by averaging 17.9 points on 53.8% shooting, 11.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 17 games this season, recording 11 double-doubles and four games of at least 25 points. Ayton scored a season-high 31 points on 13-of-15 shooting in a win at Dallas on Jan. 28 and recorded his first career 20/20 game with 26 points and a career-high 21 rebounds in a win at New York on Jan. 16.

This is Ayton’s second straight selection to NBA Rising Stars, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent. Ayton, a native of The Bahamas, recorded 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, a team-high eight rebounds and five assists for the World Team at the 2019 Rising Stars in Charlotte.

Ayton joins Devin Booker and Amar’e Stoudemire as the only Suns players to participate multiple times in Rising Stars. Ayton is the 11th Suns player overall in the 26-year history of the game, joining Wesley Person (1995), Trevor Ruffin (1995), Michael Finley (1996), Steve Nash (1997), Shawn Marion (2001), Stoudemire (2003; 2004-MVP), Markieff Morris (2012), Miles Plumlee (2014), Booker (2016; 2017) and Marquese Chriss (2017).

For the sixth straight year Rising Stars will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. The game from United Center will be televised live by TNT at 7 p.m. (Phoenix time) and will also be broadcast on ESPN Radio.

NBA assistant coaches selected the Rising Stars rosters, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. A ballot consisted of four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position group for each team. Voters also had to choose a minimum of three first-year NBA players and three second-year NBA players for each team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for any player on their team.

The coaching staffs for the Rising Stars teams will consist of assistant coaches from the NBA All-Star Game. Rising Stars will be a 40-minute game with four 10-minute periods. An MVP award will be given out at the conclusion of the game.