Deandre Ayton Named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the league announced today.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Ayton produced one of the most efficient rookie campaigns in league history. One of three finalists for NBA Rookie of the Year, he averaged 16.3 points (4th among rookies), 10.3 rebounds (1st), 1.8 assists (t-14th), 0.94 blocks (7th) and 0.86 steals (10th) while shooting 58.5% from the field (2nd) and 74.6% from the free throw line (10th) in 71 games (70 starts). Ayton posted the highest field goal percentage ever by a rookie who averaged a double-double and it was also the highest field goal percentage ever by a rookie who averaged at least 15 points. He led 2018-19 rookies and ranked 12th in the NBA overall with 39 double-doubles, and became just the 12th rookie in the Lottery Era to average at least 15 points and 10 rebounds with 10 of the previous 12 winning Rookie of the Year.

Recording one of the best rookie seasons in Suns history, Ayton set Suns rookie records with 10.3 rebounds per game, 729 total rebounds and 39 double-doubles, while his 16.3 points per game were third-most by a Suns rookie trailing only the franchise’s two all-time leading scorers who each won NBA Rookie of the Year, Walter Davis and Alvan Adams. Ayton’s best performance of the season came on Dec. 29 against Denver when he posted career highs of 33 points, 10 offensive rebounds (14 total) and four steals, shooting 16-of-20 from the field. He set a Suns franchise record for most field goals in a quarter and a Suns rookie record for points in a quarter, scoring 24 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the second quarter of that game.

Ayton received 95 of 100 possible votes for the First Team and was joined on the NBA All-Rookie First Team by Dallas’ Luka Dončić, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. and Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III. The NBA All-Rookie Second Team consisted of the LA Clippers’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, Cleveland’s Collin Sexton, New York’s Mitchell Robinson and Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter. Suns forward Mikal Bridges received 31 total points in the voting, most of any player not named All-Rookie. Bridges led 2018-19 rookies by averaging 1.57 steals (12th overall) and 2.7 deflections, and in Suns history, Bridges’ 129 steals were the second-most by a rookie behind Ron Lee (156) in 1976-77 and his 105 three-pointers were also the second-most by a rookie behind Wesley Person (116) in 1994-95.

Ayton is one of three finalists for Kia NBA Rookie of the Year along with Dončićand Young. The winner will be revealed at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 24 at 6 p.m. PT on TNT.

Ayton becomes the 16th player in franchise history to be named All-Rookie, and the 10th player named to the First Team. Ayton joins current Suns forward Josh Jackson (2017-18; Second Team), Marquese Chriss (2016-17; Second Team), current Suns guard Devin Booker (2015-16; First Team), Amar’e Stoudemire (2002-03; First Team), Joe Johnson (2001-02; Second Team), Shawn Marion (1999-00; Second Team), Michael Finley (1995-96; First Team), Wesley Person (1994-95; Second Team), Richard Dumas (1992-93; Second Team), Armen Gilliam (1987-88; First Team), Walter Davis (1977-78; First Team), Ron Lee (1976-77; First Team), Alvan Adams (1975-76; First Team), Mike Bantom (1973-74; First Team) and Gary Gregor (1968-69; First Team) as Suns recognized for their outstanding debut seasons.

A global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters voted for the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie Teams. The media voted for five players for the First Team and five players for the Second Team at any position. Two points were awarded for First Team votes and one point for Second Team votes.

Below are the voting results for the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie Teams. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP.

2018-19 NBA ALL-ROOKIE FIRST TEAM

Player, Team First (2pt) Second (1 pt) Total Points

Luka Dončić, Dallas 100 - 100

Trae Young, Atlanta 100 - 100

Deandre Ayton, Suns 95 5 195

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis 60 39 159

Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento 56 44 156

2018-19 NBA ALL-ROOKIE SECOND TEAM

Player, Team First (2pt) Second (1 pt) Total Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LA Clippers 40 58 138

Collin Sexton, Cleveland 39 54 132

Landry Shamet, LA Clippers 3 79 85

Mitchell Robinson, New York 3 71 77

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta 1 43 45

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (First Team votes in parentheses): Mikal Bridges, Suns, 31 (1); Kevin Knox, New York, 22; Josh Okogie, Minnesota, 12 (1); Jalen Brunson, Dallas, 10; Allonzo Trier, New York, 10; Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn, 9; Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago, 7; Miles Bridges, Charlotte, 6 (1); Bruce Brown, Detroit, 2; Harry Giles III, Sacramento, 2; Mo Bamba, Orlando, 1; Aaron Holiday, Indiana, 1.