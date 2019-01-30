Ayton Selected to Play for World Team in 2019 MTN Dew Ice Rising Stars

The NBA announced today Phoenix Suns rookie center Deandre Ayton has been selected to play for the World Team in the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 15, at NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte.

Ayton earns the honor by leading rookies with 27 double-doubles, 10.6 rebounds per game and a .594 field goal percentage, in addition to ranking second with 16.4 points per game in 47 appearances this season. His field goal percentage is the third-highest in NBA history by a rookie qualified for the league leaderboard and the highest by a rookie who is averaging a double-double. Born in The Bahamas, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has totaled the most rebounds (496) through 47 career games in Suns history and the third-most points (770) behind only the franchise’s two all-time leading scorers Walter Davis and Alvan Adams. Against Denver on Dec. 29, Ayton scored a career-high 33 points on 16-of-20 shooting, including 24 points in the second quarter alone when he set a Suns franchise record for most field goals in a quarter with 12.

Ayton is the 11th player in franchise history to participate in the 25-year history of Rising Stars, joining Wesley Person (1995), Trevor Ruffin (1995), Michael Finley (1996), Steve Nash(1997), Shawn Marion (2001), Amar’e Stoudemire (2003; 2004-MVP), Markieff Morris (2012), Miles Plumlee (2014), Devin Booker (2016; 2017) and Marquese Chriss (2017).

For the fifth straight year, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. The game from Spectrum Center will be televised live by TNT at 7 p.m. MT and will also be broadcast on ESPN Radio.

NBA assistant coaches selected the Rising Stars rosters, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. A ballot consisted of four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position group for each team. Voters also had to choose a minimum of three first-year NBA players and three second-year NBA players for each team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for any player on their team.

Boston’s Kyrie Irving (U.S. Team) and Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki (World Team) will serve as honorary coaches in MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars. The official Rising Stars head coaches will be an assistant coach from each 2019 NBA All-Star Game coaching staff. The All-Star Game coaching staffs are determined by the best record in each conference through games played on Sunday, Feb. 3.