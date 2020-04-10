WNBA Crossover with Brittney Griner and Jewell Loyd for 2K20 Stream

As the Phoenix Suns head into their final stretch of simulated regular season games, the team will receive a huge assist from its sister franchise and one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court. Six-time All-Star, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner will take the controls as the Phoenix Mercury tomorrow evening in an exciting WNBA takeover as she battles Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm on NBA 2K20, streamed live on Twitch.

Selected first overall by the Mercury in the 2013 WNBA Draft after a distinguished career at Baylor, Griner has become one of the most dominant players in WNBA history. In addition to her previously mentioned accolades, Griner also owns two WNBA scoring titles, five All-WNBA Team selections, an Olympic gold medal with Team USA, six All-WNBA Defensive Team nods and has led the league in blocks per game since her rookie season.

Griner will be the first WNBA player and 12th different personality to rep the Suns on NBA 2K20 since the team began streaming games on March 13, joining digital content creator and sneakerhead Jacques Slade, Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., Suns players Tariq Owens, Mikal Bridges, Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson, Phoenix Rising defender Owusu-Ansah Kontoh and professional 2K gamers Antonio Saldivar and Curtis Lane. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to today’s matchup at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.