Tariq Owens to Take on Cavaliers Darius Garland in NBA 2K20 on Twitch

The Phoenix Suns will put on a show this afternoon in front of the virtual fans at Talking Stick Resort Arena as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers with a matinee matchup on NBA 2K20, streamed live on Twitch.

Today’s contest on the simulated home court will be battle of the rookies as Suns first-year man and Texas Tech standout Tariq Owens will rep Phoenix, as the Cavaliers are controlled by fellow rookie Darius Garland.

Owens will be the eighth different personality to rep the Suns on NBA 2K20 since the team began streaming games on March 13, joining teammates Mikal Bridges, Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson, Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds and professional 2K gamers Antonio Saldivar and Curtis Lane. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to today’s matchup at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Play-by-play man Jon Bloom and color analyst Tim Kempton will return to the airwaves and call the game after making history last week as the first announcers to call an NBA 2K20 matchup on the radio when the Mikal Bridges-led Suns defeated the 76ers. The game will air at 6 p.m. exclusively on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station immediately following The Burns & Gambo Show.

The Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.