Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsMavs

The revamped Suns roster will take on Dallas Mavericks in the Coca-Cola and Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

A GAME OF DEBUTS:

The Suns first matchup of the season will feature the NBA debuts of the first overall (Deandre Ayton) and third overall (Luka Doncic) picks from the 2018 draft.

Devin Booker is officially listed as probable, looking to make his debut after missing the preseason following right hand surgery on September 10.

Igor Kokoškov will make his regular season coaching debut, becoming the 19th head coach in Suns history and the first head coach in NBA history born and raised outside North America

ROOK SHINES DURING PRESEASON:

Ayton led all rookies in scoring average (18.2), rebounds per game (10.0) and blocks per game (2.00) while ranking 2nd in field goal percentage (60.3%).

“Preseason really helped me a lot to get my butterflies out early and now I’m ready,” Ayton said.

#SUNSVSMAVS HISTORY:

The Suns played the Mavericks in the final game of the season last year, defeating them 124-97.

The Suns have won five straight against Dallas, sweeping the series last season for the first time since 1997-98.

Phoenix owns an 83-71 overall advantage in the all-time series against Dallas.