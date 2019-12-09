Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night as they return home from their four-game road trip.

SUNS VS WOLVES HISTORY

The Suns will be looking to win two straight in the series after defeating the Timberwolves 100-98 in Minnesota on Nov. 23.

Devin Booker just missed a triple-double with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists in the victory.

Phoenix holds the all-time advantage against Minnesota with a 71-42 series lead.

The Suns won their first 25 meetings in the series history against the Timberwolves, their longest winning streak against a single team in franchise history.

KEY CONNECTIONS

Ricky Rubio played 353 games with the Timberwolves from 2011-2017 after they selected him fifth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. He is Minnesota’s all-time leader in assists per game with 8.5 and steals per game with 2.12. He ranks second behind only Kevin Garnett with 2,991 total assists and 747 total steals.

Dario Šarić played 68 games with the Timberwolves last season.

Suns Assistance Coach Larry Greer was an advance scout and assistant coach with Minnesota from 2017-19.

Rookies Cam Johnson and Jarrett Culver were involved in a trade for one another after the 2019 NBA Draft.

Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns were teammates at Kentucky in 2014-15, starting 38-0 on the season before falling in the Final Four.

BOOK MAKING HISTORY

Booker has scored 35-plus points in each of his last two games.

This is the sixth time in his career that he has done so in consecutive games, accounting for one-third of all 35-point streaks in Suns history.

Booker recorded his 70th career 30-point game at Houston, tying Kevin Johnson for the 4th-most in Suns history.

The 23-year-old also passed Connie Hawkins (6,368) to move into 15th place on the Suns’ all-time scoring list.

PHOENIX FACTS

Rubio has 13-plus assists in two straight games and 9-plus assists in five straight games, averaging 11.8 assists and 1.6 turnovers over his last five.

Mikal Bridges has scored 10-plus points in a career-long five straight, averaging 12.6 points on 64.1 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three-point range over that span.

Cam Johnson has 40 three-point makes through his first 20 career games, the most in Suns history through 20 career games and tied for the 9th most through 20 in NBA history.