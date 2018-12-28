Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Thunder

The Phoenix Suns, home from a season-long five-game road trip on which they went 3-2, now begin a season-long seven-game homestand.

SUNS VS THUNDER HISTORY:

Devin Booker notched his second double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 assists when these two team’s last played in Phoenix on November 17th.

Deandre Ayton scored 21 points to go along with nine rebounds in the same game.

The first game in Suns history was against the Thunder franchise on October 18th at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and Phoenix recorded a 116-107 win.

The Suns hold the all-time advantage against the Thunder franchise with a 127-111 record.

PHOENIX FACTS:

The Suns are 5-2 over their last seven games.

The Suns are averaging 15.3 offensive rebounds and 15.3 second chance points over their last four games.

No NBA team is averaging more offensive boards over their last four games than the Suns’ 15.3.

BOOKER’S HOT STREAK:

Devin Booker has scored 25+ points in six straight games (his first six since returning from missing six with a left hamstring strain), tying the longest streak scoring 25+ points of his career.

Booker is averaging 30.7 points and 8.0 assists over this six-game stretch.

For the season, Booker is averaging 25.2 points and 7.0 assists, joining LeBron James and James Harden as the only three players in the league averaging at least 25 points and 7 assists.

OUBRE’S PHOENIX DEBUT:

Kelly Oubre Jr. will make his home debut as a Phoenix Sun.

Oubre has averaged 14.8 points and 2.3 three-pointers on 47.4 3FG% off the bench through his first four as a Sun.

“I’m really excited,” Oubre said. “I’m just happy to be here. Everybody that I’ve played with and am playing with is a great individual.”