Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Spurs in Mexico City

The Phoenix Suns will tip-off against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in Mexico City.

INTERNATIONAL SUNS

This will be the sixth time the Suns have played a game in Mexico (third in the regular season)and the fifth time the Suns will play a regular-season game outside of the U.S. or Canada.

The Suns played two games at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in January 2017, including a 108-105 victory over the Spurs.

While Devin Booker is the only Suns player remaining from the team’s 2017 trip to Mexico (averaged 39.0 points on 61.9 FG%), Ricky Rubio played there with Utah last year on Dec. 15, 2018 (15 points on 9-9 FT, 4 assists) and was on Minnesota’s team that played in Mexico City on Nov. 12, 2014 though he did not play due to injury, and Tyler Johnson played there with Miami on Dec. 9, 2017 (team-high-tying 20 points on 8-11 FG). Rubio and Aron Baynes played for Minnesota and San Antonio, respectively, during their trip to Mexico City for a game on Dec. 4, 2013 that was postponed and later played in Minneapolis. Monty Williams was head coach of the New Orleans Hornets for the first NBA game at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Oct. 7, 2012, a preseason 85-80 win for New Orleans over Orlando.

The Suns played the first two regular-season games outside of North America for any major American sport when they opened the 1990- 91 season with two games against Utah in Tokyo, Japan. The Suns won the first meeting 119-96 on Nov. 2, 1990, behind 38 points and 10 rebounds from Tom Chambers. The Jazz won the second game on Nov. 3, 1990, by a score of 102-101.

BOOKER IN MEXICO

Devin Booker scored 39 points in each of the Suns’ two games in Mexico City in 2017, then the most individual points scored in any NBA regular-season game played in Mexico.

Booker is averaging 39.0 points on 61.9 FG%, 75.0 3P%, 89.5 FT% in his two games in Mexico.

Booker set a Suns record for points in a quarter by scoring 28 in the fourth quarter vs Dallas on Jan. 12, 2017,

SUNS VS SPURS HISTORY

The Suns beat the Spurs in Mexico City on Jan. 14, 2017 with Booker socirng 39 points and the Suns erasing an 11-point deficit in the second half to win.

Suns HC Monty Williams played 154 games with the Spurs from 1996-1998, playing for Bob Hill and current Spurs HC Gregg Popovich. Williams began his coaching career as a coaching intern for the Spurs on their NBA title team in 2004-05, then later worked as VP of Basketball Ops for the Spurs from 2016-2018.

Aron Baynes began his NBA career with the Spurs playing 139 regular-season and 22 playoff games from 2013-2015. Baynes won an NBA title with the Spurs in 2014, playing in 3 NBA Finals games vs. Miami.

With Portland, Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge was coached by Monty Williams and Suns AC Larry Greer, and was teammates with current Suns AC Steve Blake.

Booker and Spurs Trey Lyles were teammates at Kentucky, going 38-1 in 2014-15.