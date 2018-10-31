Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Spurs

The Suns renew their rivalry with the Spurs and tip-off a five-game homestand.

SUNS ON HALLOWEEN:

The Suns are 8-9 all-time on Halloween and 5-3 when playing at home on Halloween.

This is the fifth straight year they have played on the holiday, going 3-1 over the past four years.

The Suns and Spurs have met twice previously on Halloween, both in Phoenix, with the Suns winning 94-89 in 2014 and the Spurs winning 145-143 in 1977 as George Gervin (36 points) and Paul Westphal (37) dueled.

AYTON’S HOT START:

Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists through his first six games

He is the first NBA player to average at least 15/10/3 through six career games since Chris Webber in 1993.

Ayton notched his fourth double-double on Sunday against the Thunder with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists.

ELIE’S BIG ROAD TRIP:

Elie Okobo has scored in double figures in both of the previous road games against Memphis and Oklahoma City.

He is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers through those two games.

Ryan Anderson on Okobo: “He’s a quick player. He’s a smart player. He can shoot the ball… But his playmaking is going to be really important for this team this year.”

SUNS LEAGUE RANKS:

The team’s unselfish play and ball movement is being reflected through their league assist ranks.

FIRST – Percent of field goals assisted.

SECOND – Passes per game.

SIXTH – Assists per game.