Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Rockets

The Phoenix Suns begin their 12th and final back-to-back of the season as they head to Houston for the first time this season.

SUNS VS ROCKET HISTORY:

Since the All-Star break, Devin Booker ranks second in the NBA with 7.7 free throws made per game, trailing only James Harden (9 per game).

Booker and Harden are two of only three players in the league along with LeBron James to be averaging at least 24 points and 6.5 assists.

The last time these two teams played, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 23 points with three steals and a block while Josh Jackson scored 25 points in the same game.

The Suns narrowly lead the all-time series against the Rockets with a 107-104 advantage.

TSUNAMI PAPI MAKING WAVES:

In three-plus seasons with Washington, Oubre averaged 8.2 points, but since arriving in Phoenix has almost doubled his career average with 16.3 points in 38 games.

Oubre scored in double figures in a career-long 16 straight games from Jan. 8 – Feb. 8 and has now scored 10-plus points in 11 straight games since that streak ended. Oubre is averaging 19.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over his last 11 games.

Since Jan 1, Oubre is one of just two players in the NBA averaging at least 15 points, 1.5 steals and 1 blocks (Andre Drummond).

Oubre is averaging 1.6 three-points, 1 block and 1.3 steals since joining the Suns. Only two players in Suns history have averaged at least 1 of each for a season (Shawn Marion and Clifford Robinson).

THE VALLEY BOYZ:

In 41 minutes on the court together in the month of March, the five-man lineup of Tyler Johnson, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Deandre Ayton have outscored opponents by a score of 131-101.

This lineup has shot 50 percent from the field when playing together and made 42-of-46 (91.3 percent) free throw attempts in these 41 minute, while holding opponents to 45.9 percent shooting from the field.

Among all five-man lineups in the NBA during March, this unit’s plus-30 is the 5th best differential in the NBA.