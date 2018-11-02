Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Raptors

The Suns continue a five-game homestand as they face an Eastern Conference opponent for the first time this season.

SUNS VS RAPTORS HISTORY:

Troy Daniels had a huge game off the bench last season against Toronto. He scored 32 points, including seven threes when the Raptors were in town last season.

The Suns hold the all-time series advantage over the Raptors, up 29-14.

On March 31, 2006, Phoenix scored a series-high 140 points, which remains the most points ever scored at the Air Canada Centre.

ROOKIE MILESTONES:

Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists through his first seven games. He is the first NBA player to average at least 10/10/3 through seven career games since Chris Webber in 1993.

Elie Okobo received his first-career start on Wednesday in place on Isaiah Canaan. He is currently averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3 rebounds in the Suns previous three games.

Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 16 points against the Kings as the rookie continues to see his minutes climb.

De’Anthony Melton knocked down his first-career bucket in the Suns last game as he came off the bench to score sevent points.

INJURY UPDATE:

Devin Booker and Isaiah Canaan both listed as probable for tonight’s matchup.