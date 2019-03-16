Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns complete their 12th and final back-to-back of the season on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans, having won each of their last two games on the second night of a back-to-back (vs L.A. Lakers on March 2 and at Golden State on March 10).

SUNS VS PELICANS HISTORY:

Kelly Oubre Jr. returns to his hometown of New Orleans after scoring 22 points while tying his career-high with five steals last night at Houston.

Devin Booker posted 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds when these teams played just over two weeks agao on March 1, 2019.

Troy Daniels shine in that same game with 15 points on 60 percent shooting from three-point range.

The Suns have a chance to even up the all-time series against the Pelicans as New Orleans holds a 29-28 advantage over Phoenix.

SWIPING & STEALING

Since the All-Star break, Oubre and Mikal Bridges are each averaging 2.1 steals per game, t-2nd in the NBA behind only James Harden (2.5) and tied with Marcus Smart.

For the season, Bridges ranks first among qualified rookies with 1.63 steals per game. He ranks 6th overall across the entire NBA with 114 total steals.

Bridges is averaging over 2.5 steals per 100 possessions (2.8) and has an Effective Field Goal Percentage over 50 percent (.533). Among all rookies to average at least 25 minutes per game over the last ten season, the only other two players to clear these thresholds are Ben Simmons in 2017-18 and Stephen Curry in 2009-10.

PHOENIX FACTS:

The Suns have shot at least 75 percent from the free throw line on 20+ attempts in 10 consecutive games, tying the longest such streak in the NBA this season and the Suns’ longest such streak since doing so in 10 straight games during the 1992-93 season.

Booker ranks second in the NBA since the All-Star break with 7.89 free throws made per game (James Harden 9.5) and is shooting 93.5 percent from the line.

Deandre Ayton notched his rookie-leading 35th double-double of the season against the Rockets with 17 points and 14 rebounds.