Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Pelicans

The Suns return home following a three-game road trip to host the Pelicans and look to win consecutive games after a 124-121 win at Miami on Monday.

SUNS VS PELICANS HISTORY:

The Suns and Pelicans meet for the second of four times this season: Nov. 10 and March 16 in New Orleans, March 1 and April 5 in Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds in their first matchup this season.

The all-time series is tied 28-28 and the Suns are 14-14 at home all-time against the Pelicans.

BIG WIN IN MIAMI:

In the fourth quarter at Miami, the Suns shot 14-of-18 from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range with 10 assists in scoring 40 points, tied for their highest-scoring fourth quarter of the season.

The Suns shot 50.6 FG% and 40.6 3FG% in the win at Miami, scoring 124 points while assisting 30 of 45 field goals. The Suns improve to 6-3 this season when shooting at least 50 percent from the field and at least 40 percent from long range in the same game.

Seven different Suns players scored in double figures and nine different players scored 7-plus points in the Suns’ win.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Coach on tonight's matchup: "We know Alvin Gentry very well. He didn’t change anything when it comes to his coaching philosophy and the way he coaches his team. They want to play open court basketball. They are going to go up and down. They’re one of the elite teams when it comes to pace and scoring points in the paint. Those points come in transition which is one of our priorities. Just guard your guy… We have to take some pride and guard your man."

Jamal Crawford on building off the win in Miami: "I think continue to build of momentum. Winning the other day was a reminder of how good that feels. It’s been a while so hopefully we can bottle that up and keep it going."

Crawford on team mood: "I felt it the other day. Everybody’s mood was positive. Even the practice beforehand… I think that’s where it starts. It starts with your mindset and I feel like our mindset was in the right place."