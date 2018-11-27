Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Pacers

The Suns return home after a four-game road trip to host the Indiana Pacers.

SUNS VS PACERS HISTORY:

The two teams last met up in January when Devin Booker scored 19 points to go along with his six rebounds and four assists.

Troy Daniels caught fire off the bench in that same game knocking down five three-pointers and finishing with 19 points.

The Suns have won 16 of the last 25 games in the series overall. The first part of the current stretch was a seven-game Suns win streak in the series, the longest for either team in the history of the series which began in 1976 (Nov. 30, 2005-Nov. 5, 2008).

The Suns hold a 48-39 advantage in the series that began on Nov. 11, 1976.

DA MAKING NBA HISTORY:

Deandre Ayton scored a career-high 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting on Sunday

Ayton is shooting 62.4 percent from the field this season, the highest field goal percentage in NBA history by a rookie who has enough field goals made to qualify for the NBA leaderboard.

With at least two rebounds tonight, Ayton would become the fourth player since 1992 to record at least 300 points and 200 rebounds through 20 career games joining Blake Griffin, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal.

MOMENTUM FROM ROAD TRIP:

The Suns led at the end of the first quarter in each game of their trip (their first time leading after the opening quarter in four straight since Feb. 2017).

They averaged 63.8 points on 54.0 percent shooting during the first half, the most in each category of any NBA team in the first half of their last four games.

PHOENIX FACTS:

Devin Booker ranks tied for second in the NBA with four 35-point games this season, including 37 on Sunday at Detroit.

Richaun Holmes has scored in double figures in four straight games, one away from tying the longest streak of his career—Holmes is averaging 11.5 points on 74.1 FG% plus 2.0 blocks over the last four.