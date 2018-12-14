Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

SUNS VS MAVERICKS HISTORY:

The Suns defeated the Mavericks 121-100 in the season opener for their sixth straight win in the series.

The Suns have won by an average margin of 13.8 points per game in this six-game win streak over Dallas, and have 35 assists in each of the last two meetings.

The Suns’ Deandre Ayton (15.8 points per game) and the Mavericks’ Luka Dončić (17.8) are the top two among rookies in scoring average.

Phoenix owns an 84-71 overall advantage in the all-time series against Dallas.

DA MAKING HISTORY:

Ayton leads rookies in rebounds per game (10.2) and field goal percentage (59.8%).

Ayton’s field goal percentage is the highest in NBA history by a rookie to be averaging a double-double (previously 58.2% by New Jersey’s Buck Williams in 1981-82).

Ayton also has 71 assists through 28 career games, the most by a rookie center through his first 28 games since Chris Webber had 105 for Golden State in 1993.

PHOENIX FACTS:

Four different Suns rookies (Ayton, Mikal Bridges, De’Anthony Melton, Elie Okobo) have at least one game scoring 19+ points already this season. The only other team in the NBA over the last 10 seasons to have four rookies do so in a season was the 2017-18 L.A. Lakers (Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Andre Ingram).

De’Anthony Melton has scored 10+ in four of his last five, averaging 14.0 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Suns rank 11th in the NBA with 8.29 steals per game, the team’s highest average since 2014-15.