Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Lakers

The Suns return home to host the Lakers in LeBron James’ first game against the Suns as a division rival.

Phoenix Facts:

Phoenix is 17-9 in its last 26 games against the Lakers.

Devin Booker ranks t-6th in the NBA with 29.3 points per game, having scored 25+ in each of the team’s first three games—he joins Class of 2018 Hall of Famer Charlie Scott (1972-73) as the only Suns with 25+ points in each of a season’s first three games.

Booker on tonight’s game: “It raises the competition level when you have somebody like LeBron on the other team, arguably one of the best players to ever play the game. So while you’re out there, it raises the competition level to a whole ‘nother perimeter that you just try to reach.”

DA Making History:

Deandre Ayton has two point-rebound double-doubles through three games, posting highs of 20 points and 14 boards at Golden State on Monday.

Ayton’s 12 assists through three career games are the most by any NBA center through three career games since former Sun Alvan Adams had 16 through his first three games in 1975-76.

Tyson Chandler on Ayton: “I see the learning curve. I see him getting more comfortable with what he’s seeing…His natural abilities, his God-given abilities are just off the charts.”

TJ Shining Off the Bench:

T.J. Warren ranks 1st in the NBA in bench scoring with 20.0 points per game as a reserve.

Warren’s 60 points off the bench through three games trail only Eddie Johnson’s 73 in 1989-90 for the most in Suns history.

Chandler on Warren: “You can see what he’s worked on in the offseason. He added a three to his game. TJ was all mid-range and to the cup. Now he’s able to spread the floor a little more.”