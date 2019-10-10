Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Kings

SUNS VS KINGS HISTORY:

The Phoenix Suns hit the road for the first and only time this preseason, beginning a two-game trip by visiting Sacramento.

Thursday night’s game will feature the first and second overall picks from the 2018 NBA Draft in Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III.

Dec. 4, 2018 was the first game in NBA history that featured two players born in The Bahamas with Ayton vs Buddy Hield.

The Suns have won 31 of the last 52 meetings against the Kings.

On Feb. 2, 2009, the Suns claimed a 129-81 Suns’ win at Talking Stick Resort Arena, establishing the largest margin of victory in the venue’s history (48).

The Suns own a 135-95 advantage in the series that dates back to Dec. 13, 1968 when the Kings were the Cincinnati Royals and an 88-55 advantage since the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985.

TUESDAY NIGHT VICTORY:

The Suns won their preseason opener in Phoenix on Tuesday, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-106.

Deandre Ayton, who set a Suns rookie record with 39 double-doubles last season, opened the preseason with another double-double, recording team highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds to go along with 2 assists and 2 blocks.

Ricky Rubio and Devin Booker tied for the Suns’ team lead with 5 assists apiece.

Frank Kaminsky III (14 points on 6-9 FG), Elie Okobo (13 points on 6-8 FG) and Ty Jerome (12 points on 6-7 FG) each scored in double figures off the bench, combining for 39 points on 18-of-24 shooting (75.0 FG%).

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Devin Booker on the first preseason game – “It was great. I think we could still all be better conditioned. It’s that time of the year to get ready for that, but moving the ball, communication, playing 0.5, quick actions, it was really good.”

Booker on Ty Jerome – “Just his patience. He’s just. out there like he’s been there before. When you know the game, you have a high IQ for it. Whatever situation you get put in, you’ve seen it before and know how to counter react. He was really patient. He didn’t get flustered. He’s playing at his own pace.”

Cam Johnson on the first preseason game – “It felt good to get out there and get a taste of what it’s like. It makes me feel pretty comfortable going forward.”

Coach on practice following first game – “We had a spirited practice. It was intense. We got a chance to teach off of a good game for us. I know it’s preseason, but we want to put a message out there that we are going to compete every night… It was a good day.”

INJURY UPDATES:

Aron Baynes (nascal fracture) is probable.

Mikal Bridges (right patella bone bruise) is probable.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (right wrist tendinitis) is probable.

David Krämer (left tibia stress reaction) is out.

Tyler Johnson (migraine) is questionable.