Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Kings

The Suns face the Sacramento Kings for the first time this season at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

SUNS VS KINGS HISTORY:

The teams with the top two picks in the 2018 NBA Draft face off as the Suns (Deandre Ayton) take on the Kings (Marvin Bagley III).

The two played for Phoenix’s Hillcrest Prep in Arizona as Ayton and Bagley were teammates for part of the 2015-16 season.

The Suns won three of four meetings last season; the Suns won the first meeting leading by 19 after the first quarter.

The Suns own a 134-92 advantage in the series that dates back to Dec. 13, 1968 when the Kings were the Cincinnati Royals and an 87-52 advantage since the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985.

RICHAUN’S HUSTLE OFF THE BENCH:

Richaun Holmes is averaging 3.0 blocks per 36 minutes this season, the sixth-highest mark in the NBA by any player to have totaled at least 200 minutes.

Holmes’ 3.0 blocks per 36 are the most by a Suns player since Brian Skinner averaged 3.3 per 36 in 2007-08.

Kokoškov on Holmes: “Energy is a talent. We’re always saying that. That’s his job. He understands his role. He should embrace it. That’s what he does.”

PHOENIX FACTS:

Ayton leads all rookies with 13 double-doubles this season, almost twice as many as second place (Atlanta’s Trae Young with seven) and over three times as many as third place (Chicago’s Wendell Carter with four).

Josh Jackson has scored in double figures in five of his last six games, averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over this stretch.

INJURY UPDATE:

Devin Booker and T.J. Warren will both be out of the Suns lineup against the Kings.

The Suns starting lineup will feature Elie Okobo, Mikal Bridges, Trevor Ariza, Josh Jackson and Deandre Ayton.