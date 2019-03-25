Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Jazz

The Phoenix Suns head to Salt Lake City to complete their second to last road trip of the season by facing the Utah Jazz.

SUNS VS JAZZ HISTORY:

Suns Head Coach Igor Kokoskov was an assistant under Quin Snyder with the Jazz from 2015-18; Kokoskov was also on Snyder’s staff at Mizzou in 1999-00.

Josh Jackson scored 27 points with seven assists while notching a career-high five assists in the first meeting against the Jazz this season.

Deandre Ayton scored 20 points with nine rebounds in same game.

Devin Booker led the way in the second matchup on March 3, scoring a game-high 27 points with six assists, four rebounds and a block.

The Suns lead the all-time series against the Jazz with a 92-90 advantage.

BOOK’S SCORING STREAK:

Devin Booker has scored 20-plus points in 15 straight games, one game shy of tying the longest streak of his career (16 straight from Jan. 3 – Feb. 4, 2017)

With 20-plus points tonight, Booker would tie himself for the fifth-longest streak in Suns history (1. Tom Chambers, 21; Gail Goodrich, 20; 3. Amar’e Stoudemire, 18; Charlie Scott, 17; Booker, 16).

Booker has led or tied for the Suns’ team lead in scoring in each of the last nine games. This is the longest streak by a Suns player since Stoudemire led the team in 11 straight games from March 11-31, 2008.

PHOENIX FACTS:

Deandre Ayton’s rookie-leading 37 double-doubles this season tie Alvan Adams (1975-76) for the most ever by a Suns rookie.

Mikal Bridges has scored 10-plus points in a career-long four straight games, averaging 12 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Since the All-Star break, Bridges ranks fifth among all NBA players with 1.9 steals per game and Kelly Oubre Jr. ranks second with 2.1. Only James Harden (2.3), Marcus Smart (2.1) and Bradley Beal (1.9) are averaging more than Bridges.