Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Jazz

The Phoenix Suns return home to host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

SUNS VS JAZZ HISTORY:

When the Suns travelled to Utah for the first meeting this season, Josh Jackson scored 27 points with a career-high five steals.

Deandre Ayton finished 20 points in that same game with Kelly Oubre Jr. scoring 16 points off the bench.

While it’s close, the Suns hold the all-time record against the Jazz with a 92-89 series advantage.

SUNS HOT STREAK:

The Suns are 4-1 over their last five games and 5-2 over their last seven, including wins over conference leading’ Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns have won three straight at home for their longest such streak since four in a row from Feb. 15 – March 5, 2017.

The Suns have gotten to the free throw line more often ranking first of any NBA team in free throws made and attempted over their last seven games.

They have also forced more turnovers on defense ranking first of any team in steals and turnovers forced over that span.

BOOKER MAKING HISTORY:

Devin Booker scored 37 points with 11 assists and a season-high-tying eight rebounds in the Suns win against the Warriors. He became the first Suns with at least 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds since Alvan Adams in 1977.

This was Booker’s eighth career game with at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists. He is now tied with Gail Goodrich for the most in Suns franchise history.

Booker has made 43 consecutive free throw attempts, as well as 63 of his last 64. He is approaching his own Suns record for most consecutive free throws made in a single season with 60.