Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Hornets

The Phoenix Suns continue a season-long seven-game homestand, playing the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season.

SUNS VS HORNETS HISTORY:

Josh Jackson put up 23 points on three-of-four from deep when the Hornets visited last year.

In two meetings against the Hornets last season, the Suns lost two tight games despite shooting 33-of-61 from three-point range (54.1 percent) combined, making 18 in the first meeting in Phoenix then 15 in the second meeting in Charlotte.

The Suns hold the all-time advantage against the Hornets, 34-22.

BOOK PLAYING ON ALL-STAR LEVEL:

Devin Booker has scored 20+ points in 11 straight games, the second-longest streak of his career (16 in 2016-17).

Booker is averaging 28.7 points on 47.4 FG% plus 7.6 assists and 1.0 steals throughout those games.

Booker is one of just three players averaging at least 25 points and 7 assists this season along with last year’s MVP James Harden and four-time MVP LeBron James.

Booker is just the 15th different player to average at least 25 points and 7 assists for a season and joins the impressive list with: LeBron James (10 times), Oscar Robertson (nine times), James Harden (four times), Allen Iverson (four times), Jerry West (three times), Russell Westbrook (three times), Nate Archibald (twice), John Havlicek (twice), Dwyane Wade (twice), Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Derrick Rose, Michael Adams and Archie Clark.

PHOENIX FACTS:

In the Suns’ last three games, they are averaging 67.8 points on 59.2 percent shooting in the second half.

The Suns rank fourth in the NBA with 8.98 steals per game this season, the team’s highest average since 9.45 in 2000-01. Since the start of December, the Suns rank 2nd in the NBA averaging 10.4 steals, 1st with 17.8 deflections and 4th with 16.8 turnovers forced.

Richaun Holmes had 16 points, three blocks and three steals off the bench on Friday, his second game this season with 15+ points and 3+ blocks and steals off the bench. In the previous 35 years, Suns reserves had only totaled two such games combined (one each by Markieff Morris and Oliver Miller).