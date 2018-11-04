Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Grizzlies

The Suns continue a five-game homestand, facing the Grizzlies for the second time this season.

SUNS VS GRIZZLIES HISTORY:

Deandre Ayton scored a career-high 24 points in the Suns matchup against the Grizzlies last week. He also added eight rebounds and five assists.

The Suns lead the all-time series against the Grizzlies with a 53-33 record.

SUNS ROSTER MOVES:

The Suns recalled guard De’Anthony Melton from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate. In his G League debut against Santa Cruz last night, Melton recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 45 minutes.

The Suns and Tyson Chandler have reached an agreement to buy out the veteran center’s contract. The Suns have requested waivers on Chandler.

Chandler: “I am grateful for my time in Phoenix and want to thank my teammates, my coaches, the front office and the fans for an amazing experience. I wish them the best and I am excited for the next stage in my career.”

BOOKER AND CANAAN’S BIG RETURN:

Devin Booker and Isaiah Canaan returned from injury and started the Suns previous game against the Raptors.

Canaan scored 19 points on 8-of- 12 shooting on Friday night against Toronto. This was his highest-scoring game as a Suns and highest since April 2, 2016 while playing for Philadelphia.

Booker did a little bit of everything finishing with 18 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Ayton on Suns last game: “We showed a lot of effort from the jump and to the end of the game. You know, unfortunately we didn’t really get the win but we have a lot to improve… We really stepped up on the defensive end, which is a great sign.”

Booker on facing the Grizzlies: “You know what you’re getting. You have Marc Gasol and Mike Conley out there that are making a lot of things happen out there for that team and really good role players who know their job. So just containing them too.”

Head Coach Igor Kokoškov’s team assessment: “Well our effort was better. Having Book back and Canaan back, I mean that helps a lot… We have to do a better job just in understanding in individually ‘what I have to do individually, to be in a better shape’ regardless of the minutes playing.”