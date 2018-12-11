Suns Sneak Peek: Suns vs Clippers

The Suns begin another back-to-back set, hosting the LA Clippers on Monday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

SUNS VS CLIPPERS HISTORY:

Elie Okobo scored a career-high 19 points the last time these two teams faced off.

Josh Jackson scored 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals in just 19 minutes.

The Suns lead the all-time series against the Clippers with a 130-87 advantage.

TROY HEATING UP FROM DEEP:

Troy Daniels has reset his season high in scoring in each of the last five games, most recently scoring a season-high and team-high 18 points on 6-of-10 three-point shooting against the Heat on Friday.

Daniels is averaging 12.6 points on 21-of-43 (.488) shooting from the field and 17-of-35 (.486) from three-point range over the last five.

PHOENIX FACTS:

Trevor Ariza enters the game ranked 39th in NBA history with 1,359 career three-point makes—Ariza needs one more to match Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle (1,360) for 38th and three more to match Carmelo Anthony (1,362) for 37th place.

De’Anthony Melton made his first career start on Friday and is averaging 13.3 points (48.5 FG%), 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last three games.

INJURY UPDATES:

T.J. Warren (right ankle soreness) is available and back in the starting lineup.

Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) is out.

Jamal Crawford (sore left knee) is out.